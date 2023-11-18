Israel's Right to Defend Itself and the Issue of Human Shields

“Heads up, Palestinian civilians! Here come the Israeli forces! Get out of the way, or else!” Sorry, but that’s not how international law works, although it’s the message that Western authorities have been foolishly enabling. “Israel has a right to defend itself ... Civilians must be pre-warned and alerted about incoming military operations, allowing them to leave, and this is what Israel has done,” said the chief mouthpiece for the European Commission in a press conference last week.
He added that Hamas shouldn’t use civilians as “human shield
