Israel's Netanyahu vows to exact 'huge price' from Hamas

Netanyahu tells Israel "We are at war," his first remarks since Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel

Rocket barrages strike southern Israel in operation claimed by Hamas, Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war’Southern Israel was impacted by rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas.

Latest Updates: Israel Is at War With Hamas, Says NetanyahuThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel's Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after unprecedented surprise attack by HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after Hamas militants in Gaza launch an unprecedented attack on his country.

Netanyahu Tells Israel 'We Are at War' After Hamas Kills at Least 22 in Unprecedented AttackThe ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated t

Netanyahu declares Israel at war after Hamas attack: Live updatesThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

LO ÚLTIMO: Hamas ataca Israel y Netanyahu dice que su país está 'en guerra'El grupo insurgente que gobierna Gaza, Hamas, lanzó el sábado un ataque múltiple sin precedentes contra Israel, disparando miles de proyectiles mientras decenas de combatientes cruzaban la protegida f