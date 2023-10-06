Israel's Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with the Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's comments in a televised address marked his first since the Gaza's Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday.

There were reports of many more casualties on both sides, but authorities did not immediately release details. Israeli media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported injuries among “many citizens' without giving numbers, and loudspeakers on mosques broadcast prayers of mourning for slain militants.

Read more:

latimes »

Live updates: Netanyahu says ‘we are at war’ after major Hamas attackIsrael began striking Hamas targets in Gaza after militants infiltrated Israeli territory — including by paraglider — and launched more than 2,200 rockets.

Live blog: Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliatory operationIsrael's defence minister says that Hamas has started a war against Israel and pledged that 'Israel will win”.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Hamas fighters enter Israel, take hostages in unprecedented attackIsrael on 'war alert' after Hamas launches massive missile barrage under 'Operation Al Aqsa Storm' to avenge illegal settler rampage in occupied territory.

Latest Updates: Israel Braces for War After Hamas AttackIsrael said it was preparing for more conflict after militants in Gaza launched their biggest sustained attack in years.

Live updates: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmenThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics