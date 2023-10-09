Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas is only just beginning

A member of the Israeli security forces stands close to a car hit by a rocket fired from Gaza, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on October 9, 2023.A member of the Israeli security forces stands close to a car hit by a rocket fired from Gaza, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on October 9, 2023.

Death tolls continue to rise on both sides of the conflict. Israeli media report more than 900 Israelis have been killed. Palestinian health officials say at least 680 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes. Thousands more on both sides have been wounded.

The Israeli defense minister has ordered a"complete siege" of Gaza, saying no water, electricity, or food will be allowed in. Over twenty thousand people inside Gaza have been displaced, The leaders went on to add they"recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike." headtopics.com

"I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials tell NPR they are offering Israel air defense and munitions and are pressing to get munitions to the country as quickly as possible.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

