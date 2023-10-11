Israel’s Netanyahu, opposition reportedly agree to form emergency unity government after Hamas attack

Israeli media is reporting that a unity government agreement has been reached Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has reportedly reached an agreement with main opposition leaders, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, to form an emergency unity government following Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas.

NONBINARY NYU STUDENT BAR ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT LOSES JOB OFFER AFTER DEFENDING HAMAS TERROR ATTACK ON JEWS Some reports, including those by the Maariv daily newspaper and Channel 12 news, suggested that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was advocating for Gantz's National Unity party to be left out of the coalition.

Read more:

FoxNews »

'Massive screw-up': Despite Israeli unity in face of Hamas terror, reckoning likely for NetanyahuThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Biden urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties amid war against Hamas terroristsPresident Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties amid violence stemming from Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Israel's Netanyahu, opposition agree on national unity government and war cabinet after Hamas attackA top opposition Israeli politician says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, Gantz form Unity Government in Israel; Hamas Fires Rockets at Tel AvivSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.