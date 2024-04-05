Israel's military admits deadly attack on World Central Kitchen convoy was a 'serious violation'

Israel ’s military said Friday that a deadly attack on a World Central Kitchen humanitarian convoy that killed seven of the organization’s members was a “serious violation” of its policies after the airstrikes prompted global outrage and a rare rebuke from the Biden administration.

The findings of the Israel Defense Forces’ own investigation, presented in a seven-paragraph statement, were unusual for the speed with which they were released: four days after an IDF drone repeatedly struck the three-car convoy on a coastal road in Gaza used as a humanitarian corridor. The statement said the attack was the result of “errors” and was “contrary” to military procedures, adding that two officers would be dismissed and commanders reprimanded

