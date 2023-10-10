Israel’s massive mobilization of 360,000 reservists upends lives

, responding to military orders, left their regular jobs and their families to join the fight as casualties on both sides swelled. Israelis who were abroad were also scrambling to find flights back to Israel as many airlines suspended flights.Adi and Ayelet are identical 23-year-old twins living together in Tel Aviv.

In the last three days, the family WhatsApp group has become a place where Kasuto’s sisters share their worries about the unfolding conflict — and a place where family members check in with them constantly, reminding them that they are loved.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack Saturday on Israel, firing rockets and infiltrating across the border; Israel responded with airstrikes and a declaration of war. U.S. officials expect Israel to launch a ground incursion into Gaza this week. headtopics.com

Military service is compulsory for all Israelis when they turn 18, though there are some exceptions. After this, they are assigned to the reserve and can be called upon to serve periodically.At the check-in queue for an Israir Airlines flight from Berlin to Tel Aviv on Monday, a few dozen Israelis waited in the hopes of getting on a flight home.

With a slew of carriers canceling flights to Tel Aviv as rockets target the airport, many of those still running are fully booked. El Al, the national carrier, has announced that it will schedule extra flights to help people get home. headtopics.com

Israeli entrepreneur Noam Lanir, 56, has also joined reservists, along with his two sons. Lanir, who volunteered to fight since he would not be drafted due to his age, is one of the leaders of Brothers and Sisters in Arms, a group of reservists who have been. He spoke to The Washington Post as he ran to a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv while wearing a military uniform.

Alex Marlow: Joe Biden Bears Responsibility for Hamas's Terror Attack on Israelis