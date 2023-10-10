Israel's Euro qualifier v Switzerland postponed to Nov. 15 over violence

European soccer's governing body had already postponed all soccer matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks due to the conflict in the region.UEFA said it would confirm the match venue for the November fixture in due course.

"UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures involving Israel," it said in a statement.

