Israel's Disproportionate Use of Force Against Palestinians Exposes West's Moral High Ground

Israel’s disproportionate use of force against the Palestinian civilians has exposed the weak foundations of the west's moral high ground. Not long ago, the United States preached to the world to follow an order based on international law. But the sheer number of times it broke international law meant it had to come up with a new term. It then began mooting a ‘rules-based’ system, which Washington says must dictate how foreign affairs are conducted.

This situation has always had an air of hypocrisy about it, not to mention the underlying message of ‘do as we say and not as we do’. As with George Orwell’s 1984, there are three well used and abused, largely meaningless slogans when it comes to self-adherence, – democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights. Since the end of the Cold War and the self-proclaimed ‘End of History’ that proclaimed the inevitable absolute hegemony of US global geopolitical supremacy and the norms and values of Western liberal democracy, the world has become a rhetorical place of equal

