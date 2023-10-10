Israel's Colossal Underground Hospital Braces for Hezbollah Blitz

As Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza, the world's largest underground hospital, in the north of Israel, is rushing to ready itself for a possible second front opening up with Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah said on Sunday it had fired on Israeli targets shortly after Hamas launched its attacks, acting 'in solidarity' with the Palestinian fighters moving into Israel.'We are constantly in coordination, cooperation and are conducting meetings with Palestinian groups in Lebanon,' a Hezbollah spokesperson told The New Arab on Saturday.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Gaza Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow live coverage.

