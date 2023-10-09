Israel's central bank sells $30 billion in foreign reserves after shekel slides to seven-year low

The Bank of Israel announced it will sell up to $30 billion in a bid to support markets following the deadly incursion by Hamas militants over the weekend.in foreign reserves in a bid to support its domestic currency which has fallen sharply following the deadly incursion by Hamas militants over the weekend.

"The Bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets," the central bank wrote in a statement released Monday.

On Sunday, Israel's benchmark TA-35 index closed 6.47% down to post its largest loss in more than three years, going back to March 2020. "The Israeli economy is very strong," Zvi Eckstein, former deputy governor at the Bank of Israel, told CNBC via telephone. "Unless there an Iranian physical attack, it's very likely that Israel will get back to fully functioning economically within a week or two," he said. headtopics.com

Bank of Israel to sell up to $30 billion in foreign exchange as shekel tumbles

