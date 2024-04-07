Israel's Aggression on Gaza Continues, Death Toll Rises

Israel 's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 184th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 others as negotiators head to Cairo once again aiming to finalise a ceasefire.The Israel i war on Gaza has pushed 8 5% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

/ Photo: APGaza-based health ministry said at least 33,175 people have been killed in the territory in the six months of the war on Gaza. The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,886 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said. The military did not immediately provide further details. It was unclear whether the withdrawal would delay a long-threatened incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israeli leaders have said is needed to eliminate Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The withdrawal comes as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal.Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes targeting the central Bekaa and Baalbek region in eastern Lebano

Israel Gaza Aggression Death Toll Ceasefire Negotiators Internal Displacement Shortages War Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas Withdrawal Talks Air Strikes Lebanon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live blog: Death toll in Gaza hits grim 32,226 as Israel continues to bombIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 170th day — has killed at least 32,226 people and wounded 74,518 others.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel's War on Gaza Continues, Biden Supports AidIsrael's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 182nd day — has killed at least 33,091 Palestinians and wounded 75,750 others as Israel fears Iran's retribution following strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria. US President Joe Biden has claimed that Israel was doing what he had asked to let aid into Gaza, a day after he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a sharp shift in policy.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Two months after ICJ ruling on Gaza war, Israel continues to killBacked by its all-weather ally US, Israel has refused to scale down its military offensive in the besieged enclave and even managed to skirt growing calls for accountability.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Congress Continues UNRWA Funding Cut Until 2025, Enforcing Famine in GazaPresident Biden has said he will sign the $1.2 trillion spending bill immediately.



Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »