Israel 's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 184th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 others as negotiators head to Cairo once again aiming to finalise a ceasefire.The Israel i war on Gaza has pushed 8 5% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.
/ Photo: APGaza-based health ministry said at least 33,175 people have been killed in the territory in the six months of the war on Gaza. The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,886 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said. The military did not immediately provide further details. It was unclear whether the withdrawal would delay a long-threatened incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israeli leaders have said is needed to eliminate Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The withdrawal comes as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal.Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes targeting the central Bekaa and Baalbek region in eastern Lebano
