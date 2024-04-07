Israel's Aggression on Gaza Continues as Negotiators Aim for Ceasefire

Israel 's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 184th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinian s and wounded 75,886 others as negotiators head to Cairo once again aiming to finalise a ceasefire."We don't have a city anymore - only rubble. There is absolutely nothing left. I could not stop myself from crying as I walked through the streets," a Palestinian , who returned to the city after Israel i troops withdrew, said.

/ Photo: AAIsraeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that troop withdrawal from Khan Younis city is part of preparations to launch a ground attack on Rafah city in the southern tip of Gaza. “The forces came out and are preparing for their future missions, we saw examples of such missions in action at Shifa , and also for their future mission in the Rafah area,” Gallant said in statements cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN. “We will reach a situation where Hamas does not control the Gaza Strip and where it does not function as a military framework that poses a risk to the citizens of the State of Israel,” he added.Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Israeli forces pulled out of Khan Younis in southern Gaza "to prepare for future missions, including... in Rafah"The Israeli army has said it had reached"another phase" of preparation for war on its northern border with Lebanon, where it has spent months exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbolla

