Israel retaliates after Hamas attacks, deaths pass 1,100

and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Is+raeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

The violence fuelled volatility on global markets on Monday, with concerns about possible disruptions to supplies from Iran, helping to drive Brent crude up $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel by 0120 GMT in Asian trade.

Uri David told a news conference he spent 30 minutes on the phone with his two daughters, Tair and Odaya, during an attack until they no longer responded to him and that he did not know their fate. "As an occupying power, Israel has no right or justification to target the defenceless civilian population in Gaza or elsewhere in Palestine," the Palestinian foreign ministry said, denouncing a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction".The Israeli military said it had deployed tens of thousands of soldiers around Gaza, a narrow strip of land that is home to 2. headtopics.com

Several Americans were killed by Hamas attackers, a White House National Security Council spokesperson confirmed, saying the U.S. would continue to monitor the situation closely. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean as a show of support to Israel and would also begin providing fresh munitions to Washington's closest Middle Easy ally.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

