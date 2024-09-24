Israel Releases Photos of Hezbollah Missile Hidden in Lebanese Home

Israel released photos Monday reportedly showing a missile hidden in a Lebanese civilian home by members of the Hezbollah terrorist group.the images show a long-range missile on a hydraulic system in the attic of a home in Houmine El Tahta, a village in southern Lebanon . Hezbollah has historically had its greatest influence and military strength in the southern part of the country. Hezbollah is relentlessly attacking northern Israel .

The Lebanese health ministry reported that Israeli strikes killed 182 people and wounded nearly 730 as of Monday morning. Hagari said the IDF is locating and destroying Hezbollah weapons with “precise, intelligence-based" strikes. The strikes come less than a week after communication devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon exploded throughout the country. An American official said Israel briefed the U.S. on the situation. Lebanon and Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out the attacks.

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Missile IDF

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Releases Photos Showing Hezbollah Missile Hidden in Lebanese HomeIsrael released photos on Monday reportedly showing a long-range missile hidden in the attic of a civilian home in southern Lebanon by members of the Hezbollah terrorist group. The images were presented as evidence of Hezbollah's continuous attacks on Israel and its transformation of southern Lebanon into a battlefield.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel claims death of Hezbollah commander as Beirut toll risesIsrael has claimed the death of a senior Hezbollah military official after a rare Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 31 people and wounded dozens more, shortly after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel claims death of Hezbollah commander as Beirut toll risesIsrael has claimed the death of a senior Hezbollah military official after a rare Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 31 people and wounded dozens more, shortly after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel claims death of Hezbollah commander as Beirut toll risesIsrael has claimed the death of a senior Hezbollah military official after a rare Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 31 people and wounded dozens more, shortly after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »