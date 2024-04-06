Israel Recovers Body of Farmer Held Hostage in Gaza

Israel 's military recovers the body of a farmer held hostage in Gaza , as negotiations for a cease-fire and release of remaining hostages continue. Elad Katzir, abducted along with his mother in October, was believed to have been killed by militants.

His father was killed during the attack.

Israel Military Farmer Hostage Gaza Negotiations Cease-Fire Release Militants

