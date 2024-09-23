Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short.
With the victory, Philadelphia pulled even with Toronto FC for one of two wild-card spots with four matches left in the regular season. The loss for DC United leaves it three points off the pace for the play-in match. Uhre gave the Union the lead for good when he took a pass from 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan in the 13th minute and scored for the 10th time this season.Tai Baribo stretched the Union’s lead to 3-0 six minutes into the second half with an assist from Sullivan. It was the ninth goal for Baribo in 17 appearances this season. Sullivan, a 20-year-old midfielder, has a career-high 10 assists in 30 appearances.
Gazdag completed the scoring in the 69th minute with an assist from Baribo — his second. It was the 17th goal of the campaign for Gazdag, two behind DC United’s Christian Benteke in the race for the Golden Boot Award. The Union ended Benteke’s five-match goal scoring streak. Benteke has 34 goals in 64 appearances since joining the league in 2022.
Alex Bono stopped six shots in goal for DC United, which had gone 2-0-1 in its previous three matches.
Israel Palestine Al Jazeera Raid West Bank
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »