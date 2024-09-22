Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short. But he has new plans for a second termTrump appeals to women in return to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, a top in-state supporterTrump allies make another push to change Nebraska's Electoral College lawAP Top 25: No.

Israel Palestine Al Jazeera Raid West Bank

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

