Israel Raids And Shuts Down Al Jazeera's Bureau In Ramallah In The West Bank

Clark’s shooting struggles continued early into the third quarter before the Fever called a timeout. The young star smacked a chair on the bench in frustration. That seemed to get her going a little bit as she came out and hit her next three shots, Unfortunately for Indiana, Connecticut guard Marina Mabrey got hot, scoring 11 of her 27 points in the third quarter and the Fever could never recover.

The WNBA’s single-season assist leader made her regular season debut in Connecticut also back in May. She struggled in that game as well, missing 10 of her 15 shots.

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

