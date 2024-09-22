Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short.

Video posted online captured the moment when the bulls escaped from the rodeo in North Attleboro. The animals charged through the crowded parking lot, knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward busy U.S. Highway 1. They eventually headed for some nearby woods for short-lived freedom. No one was hurt during the breakout.“Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls,” the agency said.

Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon, but one of them was still on the lam, firefighters said. The Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down, officials said.

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

