Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah

Israel raided and shut down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank on Wednesday. Israel i forces entered the building without warning, confiscated equipment and detained staff members before sealing the premises, according to the Qatar-based news network.

The raid came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Israel Palestine Al Jazeera Raid Bureau West Bank

