Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah

Israel i forces raided and shut down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, seizing equipment and detaining staff members. The raid sparked widespread condemnation from international organizations and journalists who condemned it as a violation of press freedom .

Israeli authorities claimed the operation was necessary to gather intelligence related to Palestinian militant groups, but critics argued that it was a politically motivated attack aimed at silencing critical voices

