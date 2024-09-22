Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankNew York City's interim police commissioner says federal authorities seized materials from his homesThe Afternoon WireIn-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election DayAre Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That's not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC pollNorth Carolina coach Mack Brown says 'embarrasing' 70-50 loss to James Madison is his...
“What Trump seems to be contemplating is potentially lawful,” said Joseph Nunn, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law. “There might not be a lot of legal barriers. It is going to be logistically extraordinarily complicated and difficult. The military is not going to like doing it and they are going to drag their feet as much as they can, but it is possible, so it should be taken seriously.
ICE officers are painstakingly deliberate, researching backgrounds of their targets and prioritizing people with criminal convictions. They try to capture suspects outside their homes because they generally work without court warrants and people don’t have to let them inside. Military leaders are likely to resist because it would undercut other priorities and damage morale, Nunn said.
Israel Palestine Al Jazeera Raid Bureau Shutdown
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »