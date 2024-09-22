Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankNew York City interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homesThe Afternoon WireIn-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election DayMore shelter beds and a crackdown on tents means fewer homeless encampments in San FranciscoNorth Carolina coach Mack Brown says 'embarrasing' 70-50 loss to James Madison is his faultDiddy faces public scrutiny...

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

