Part of an intercepted rocket launched from Lebanon fell in Nazareth, Israel, early on Sunday. The militant group Hezbollah announced a strike early Sunday on an Israeli military base near Haifa using a new missile type for the first time.Explosions lit up the night sky in southern Lebanon on Saturday as tensions escalated between Hezbollah and Israel.

Israeli first responders say the early morning barrage on Sunday wounded at least three people near Haifa, damaged buildings and set cars on fire., including one of the Lebanese militant group’s senior leaders as well as women and children. The militants were already reeling from a sophisticated attack using thousands of explosive personal devices just days earlier.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire since the outbreak of the war in Gaza neary a year ago, when the militant group began firing rockets in solidarity with the Palestinians and its fellow Iran-backed ally Hamas.

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office early Sunday and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

