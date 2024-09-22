Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankEuphoric two years ago, US anti-abortion movement is now divided and worried as election nearsThe Afternoon WireIn-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election DayMore shelter beds and a crackdown on tents means fewer homeless encampments in San FranciscoNorth Carolina coach Mack Brown says 'embarrasing' 70-50 loss to James Madison is his faultDiddy faces public...

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office early Sunday and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

