Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankEuphoric two years ago, US anti-abortion movement is now divided and worried as election nearsThe Afternoon WireIn-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election DayBiden tells Quad leaders that Beijing is testing region at turbulent moment for Chinese economyNorth Carolina coach Mack Brown says 'embarrasing' 70-50 loss to James Madison is his faultMadonna makes...

Nashville jumped in front early when Sam Surridge used assists from defender Taylor Brennan Washington — his second — and Jonathan Pérez — his first — to score. Luciano Acosta answered four minutes later with his 12th netter of the season to pull Cincinnati even. Orellano notched his seventh assist of the campaign on the score and Sergio Santos collected his fourth.

Nashville took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Surridge scored again in the 25th minute with an assist from Hany Mukhtar. It was the 11th goal this season for Surridge and the ninth assist for Mukhtar.Roman Celentano did not have a save for Cincinnati. Cincinnati returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Nashville travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Israel Palestine Al Jazeera Raid Media Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops ordered Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank to shut down early Sunday amid a widening campaign targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the office of Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to Palestinian officials. The raid came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office early Sunday and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »