Israel presses into Gaza as pro-Palestinian protests spread worldwide

A boy in Khan Younis sits on donkey-drawn cart loaded with a water tank, as drinking water and fuel become increasingly scarce in Gaza.

Since the intensified operation began on Friday night, Israeli airstrikes have hit more than 600 Hamas targets, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launch sites, Israel said. Israeli troops killed dozens of Hamas fighters on Sunday alone, the Israeli military said. Statements from the Israeli military described several"clashes" between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters.

About a thousand Palestinians have died in Gaza since Friday, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, bringing the overall death toll there to more than 8,000. Israel has continued to urge the evacuation of northern Gaza, including hospitals, where beds are completely full with injured people and hallways have crowded each night with Palestinians seeking refuge from airstrikes. At least a third of hospitals in Gaza have been forced to shut down due to a lack of fuel to operate generators, the U.N. says.At Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, hospital officials have evacuated displaced people, but staff are still treating patients, said Dr. headtopics.com

Israel said Sunday it would resume water supply to central Gaza and authorize the Palestinian Water Authority to make repairs to pipelines damaged in the conflict. The U.N. reported that water supply in southern Gaza had experienced"significant improvement" in recent days as its agencies have delivered small amounts of fuel to desalination plants and pumping stations.

"We have been taking extreme measures to reserve whatever water we had left. For instance, showers are something of the past," said Abood Okal, a Palestinian-American and Massachusetts resident who was visiting family in Gaza when the war began and has since been stranded. headtopics.com

