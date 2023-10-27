Israel Prepares for a 'Long War' Against Hamas to Thwart Iran

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing for a long-term confrontation with Hamas in the Gaza Strip with the overarching goal of disrupting what Israeli forces believe to be Iran's strategy of surrounding Israel with Tehran-aligned militias.

Just a day after hostilities erupted, the Iranian Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek that Israeli officials 'find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group,' so 'they are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence and power.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel launches large 'targeted raid' inside GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advisedThe U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza. Read more ⮕

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advisedThe U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Iran: Israel Has ‘Totally Collapsed,’ Hamas Massacre ‘Unforgettable and Stunning’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Iran warns the US won’t be spared if Israel-Hamas war spreadsForeign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian delivered the threat in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, speaking in English as he accused the U.S. of overseeing “genocide” against the Pal… Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. hits Iran-linked targets in SyriaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕