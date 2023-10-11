Israel PM Netanyahu vows every Hamas fighter will be ‘destroyed,’ praises Biden for ‘heartfelt’ support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address from Tel Aviv Wednesday, saying that 'every Hamas fighter…will be destroyed,' and praised President Joe Biden for his 'heartfelt' support.

Men and women who displayed utmost heroism who fought, we will all fight together over our homes,' the leader said. 'The nation of Israel lives and together, unified, we will win.' Netanyahu stated. Netanyahu went on to praise President Biden for his remarks earlier on Wednesday, calling the speech 'heartfelt' and 'moving.

