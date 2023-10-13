Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive

FILE - Bombed the Al-Abbas Mosque in Gaza City many surrounding buildings and cars in streets were also damaged, on Oct. 12, 2023.Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people — about half of the territory’s population — within 24 hours, a U.N. spokesman said.

Earlier, the Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said its complete siege of the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants freeoffered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly attack on...

As Israel pounds Gaza from the air, Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel. headtopics.com

The number of people forced from their homes by the airstrikes soared 25% in a day, reaching 423,000 out of a population of 2.3 million, the U.N. said Thursday. Most crowded into U.N.-run schools. Hospitals, overwhelmed by a constant stream of wounded and running out of supplies, have only a few days worth of fuel before their power cuts off, aid officials say.

With Israel sealing off the territory, the only way in or out is through the crossing with Egypt at Rafah, but Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that airstrikes on Rafah have prevented it from operating. Egypt has been trying to convince Israel and the United States to allow aid and fuel through the crossing. headtopics.com

Basem Naim, a former Hamas government minister, said that in the "swift collapse" of the Israeli military on Saturday, "chaos prevailed and civilians found themselves in the middle of the confrontation." The claim is contradicted by countless videos and survivor accounts of Hamas militants deliberately targeting and killing civilians in Israel.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

