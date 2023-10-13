Israel orders million Gazans to evacuate; U.N. says that’s impossible

Palestinian families evacuate their homes after the Israeli military warned on Friday that more than a million people in northern Gaza should evacuate south within 24 hours.

Hamas dismissed the warnings and told citizens to stay. “Our Palestinian people reject the threat made by the leaders of the occupation and its call for Gazans to leave their houses and leave to the south or to Egypt,” the group said, describing the evacuation order as “psychological war.

Hamas has also continued to fire rockets at Israel throughout the crisis; most appear to have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, though dozens have needed medical treatment. “No one will be able to evacuate the patients and injuries who are in the ER room connected to medical devices, it’s an impossible mission,” said Nebal Farsakh, a spokeswoman for the Red Crescent.the evacuation order, which came without clear guarantees of safety and return, “would amount to the war crime of forcible transfer. headtopics.com

Tensions are also high in the occupied West Bank, where Hamas has called for a “Day of Rage” on Friday in support of Gaza, and demonstrations are expected across the territory, especially as the civilian casualties mount.

The spokesman did not address the evacuation order directly. Officials familiar with the situation said that Israel had informed the United States on Thursday that it wanted to get as many civilians as possible out of Gaza City before launching a ground operation, but did not warn Blinken of the specific plan to call for the evacuation of 1.1 million people. headtopics.com

