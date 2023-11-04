Israel on high alert as conflict fears grow

Israel, meanwhile, warned that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon as fears grew that the conflict could widen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary cease-fire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released

., reiterating American support for Israel's campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.and a widening ground assault that risks even greater casualties. Overwhelmed hospitals say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the U.N. said Friday.Sign up for NBC LA newsletters. The average Gaza resident is now surviving on two pieces of bread per day, much of it made from stockpiled U.N. flour, said Thomas White, Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Demands for drinking water are also growing. “People are beyond looking for bread,” he told U.N. diplomats in a video briefing from Gaza."It’s looking for wate

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for aidThe United States urged Israel on Friday to ensure more humanitarian aid gets into Gaza and to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as Israel's prime minister said there would be no cease-fire in the nearly month-old war until Hamas releases hostages.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Israel Warns An Elite Iran-Backed Unit is Now in Lebanon to Join WarAn IDF spokesperson told News week that the Imam Hossein Division 'has been involved in confrontations with the IDF on the Lebanese border in recent weeks.'

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: Lebanon Border Closer to War; Israel Encircles Hamas in Gaza CitySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Live blog: Lebanon's Hezbollah hits 19 positions in Israel simultaneouslyIsrael's war on besieged Gaza enters its 27th day as Tel Aviv relentlessly bombards the Palestinian territory from land, air and sea, killing about 9,060 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

REUTERS: French defence minister fears 'untenable situation' for UN peacekeepers in LebanonFrance has passed messages to Hezbollah and Israel to not destabilise the United Nations' Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL and said that any broadening of the Hamas-Israel war to Lebanon would plunge the country 'into an abyss'.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

ABC: Lebanon's militant Hezbollah leader taunts Israel in first speech since war startedThe leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group is speaking out for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Source: ABC | Read more »