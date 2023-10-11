Israel military spokesman says ‘everything labeled Hamas is a target’ ahead of expected Gaza ground assault

A Israeli military spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday that 'everything labeled Hamas is a target' ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, speaking on 'America's Newsroom,' said, 'Now what we are doing is taking the fight to Hamas.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s only power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, forcing it to shut down after Israel cut off supplies, its Energy Ministry said. That leaves only generators to power the territory -- but they also run on fuel that is in short supply.

