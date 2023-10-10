Israel just shut a gas field near Gaza. Here’s why that matters

The Tamar field, located 15 miles off Israel’s southern coast, meets 70% of Israel’s energy needs for power generation, according to the US energy company. A prolonged shutdown could lead to a drop in Israeli gas exports to its neighbors, Egypt and Jordan, as well as squeeze an already tight global gas market.

One is a temporary shutdown of a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, and the other is planned industrial action by liquefied natural gas (LNG) workers in Australia, he told CNN. On Sunday, Finland’s gas transmission operator announced that it had closed a key pipeline in the Baltic Sea transporting gas between Finland and Estonia due to a suspected leak.

Read more:

CNN »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops were still fighting Palestinian militants in border areas, two days after an invasion that has left hundreds dead.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Israel Orders Chevron to Shut Down Gas Platform Near GazaIsraeli tanks and military vehicles gathered near Gaza and the border with Lebanon on Monday as fears grow that the attack by Hamas could trigger a wider conflict. Israel’s army chief warned of a long battle ahead. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images

Gaza-Israel war: Deadly aftermath of Israeli air strikes on GazaThe residents of the besieged enclave of Gaza faced a night of death and destruction as Israeli war planes launched a series of air strikes

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll nears 1,200 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.