Israel issues warning to citizens amid global wave of antisemitism

The State of Israel issued an unprecedented warning Friday to Israeli citizens to be cautious when traveling abroad in the midst of a global wave of antisemitism — and to avoid “openly displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols.” The warning came as part of a travel advisory to Israeli citizens

. The advisory, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, is as follows (original emphasis): Joint Statement from the National Security Council in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Friday, 3 November 2023) Given the increase in antisemitic and violent incidents towards Israelis and Jews around the world, the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) are calling on the public to exercise extra caution while abroad. 1. In the past few weeks, since Operation “Swords of Iron” began, the NSC and MFA have identified a significant rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement, alongside life-threatening violent attacks on Israelis and Jews around the world. 2. Such incidents are occurring in many countries around the world, including those for which no terrorism-related travel warnings have been issued. 3. Jewish communities, religious and community establishments (synagogues, Chabad centers, kosher restaurants and Israeli businesses), Israeli delegations, and airports with flights to and from Israel are key targets for protests and attacks by antisemitic group

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AXİOS: Scoop: Blinken tells Israelis humanitarian pause will buy Israel time for Gaza operationThe U.S. supports Israel's goal of destroying Hamas but it is under growing pressure to push for a ceasefire.

Source: axios | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Pope Francis says two-state solution needed for Israelis, PalestiniansPope Francis says a two-state solution is needed for Israelis and Palestinians as the war between Israel and Hamas continues inside the Gaza Strip.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Israel-Hamas War: House approves over $14 billion Israel aid packageThe House has passed a $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel, according to The Associated Press. The bill will now be sent to the Senate.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

CNBC: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken arrives in Israel; Israeli military describes 'lengthy battle' in GazaU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel comes as clashes between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas continue in Gaza.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. warns Israel as civilian casualties mount in Gaza• Israel's ground assault continued Friday with troops tightening their 'encirclement' around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza live updates: Hezbollah leader warns Israel ‘all possibilities on the Lebanese front are open’Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah is set to give a speech, as an escalation in fighting at Israel’s border with Lebanon raises fears of a wider conflict.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »