Israel has the right — and the duty — to besiege Gaza

Long Island native heading to Israel to join war against Hamas gets emotional JFK Airport send-offIsraelis are still burying the 1,200 victims of the Saturday attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group that seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Israel’s government has a duty to its citizenry and the world to move rapidly and effectively to use every lawful means of warfare to defeat Hamas; deny Hamas territory in which to operate; and kill or capture all Hamas terrorists.

Hamas’ wartime command-and-control center is located in the basement of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, where the “humanitarian” supply of power and goods can serve the terrorists’ needs and Palestinian civilians’ misery can make them human shields.Unsurprisingly, the terrorists’ propaganda machine is working overtime accusing Israel of violating international law. headtopics.com

Both the Geneva and Hague conventions include instructions on conducting sieges under international law, recognizing they may be effective tools for bringing a conflict to a rapid and successful end. Siege law includes a humanitarian aspect: International law requires that Israel facilitate the passage of food and medicine by third parties, but only if such goods can be reliably delivered without diversion to Hamas and without fear the goods will give Hamas an economic and military boost.

So it would be unthinkable for Israel to place humanitarian workers in Gaza or allow aid to reach Hamas. headtopics.com

Humanitarian efforts should focus on cooperating with Israel and Egypt to allow Palestinians to surrender at Gaza’s Egyptian border, go through Israeli screening to prevent hostage smuggling or terrorists’ escape and reach safe locations outside the Middle East.

