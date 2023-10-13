Israel-Hamas War: U.N. Says Israel Telling It to Evacuate 1.1 Million Within Gaza

Hamas told civilians in northern Gaza to stay in their homes and not heed a call by the Israel military to evacuate to the southern part of the territory.

Earlier Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said it sent a message telling people in Gaza City to move south to avoid military operations around the area. The IDF said Hamas fighters are hiding in tunnels underneath houses in Gaza City and in buildings that are occupied by civilians.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Troops on Border with GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.