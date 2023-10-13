Israel-Hamas War: U.N. Says Israel Telling It to Evacuate 1.1 Million Within Gaza

Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours in northern Gaza killed 13 hostages being held by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group said. The statement couldn’t be confirmed. Hamas said the hostages killed were in five different locations.

Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours in northern Gaza killed 13 hostages being held by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group said. The statement couldn’t be confirmed. Hamas said the hostages killed were in five different locations.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Troops on Border with GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.