Israel-Hamas War: U.N. Says Israel Telling It to Evacuate 1.1 Million Within Gaza

Watch: IDF Elite Unit Storms Israeli Military Base Taken by HamasThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Troops on Border with GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.