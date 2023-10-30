Israel-Hamas war rocket attacks are leading oil tankers to make unusual moves near ports

Logistics intelligence firms are tracking an increase in tankers shutting off transponders near Israel to move and unload cargo undetected.

Giant gantry cranes and tracks in a container port, viewed from a moored cruise ship in Ashdod, Israel. (Photo by: Planet One Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)Oil tankers in the Red Sea are taking unusual actions amid the, shutting off their global tracking transponders — called Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) — in an effort to traverse the waters undetected.

"Vessels calling Israel are advised to apply ballistic protection measures," global maritime risk management firm Ambrey wrote in a note to clients Israeli authorities have advised the global shipping community that they would be compensated for any war-related damages that occur within the country's economic waters. War risk surcharges for cargo headed to Israel are now being added by some ocean carriers. So far, no reports of attacks on oil tankers have been reported. headtopics.com

According to CNBC Supply Chain data provider Everstream Analytics, the Port of Ashdod has become a transport linchpin forin recent years. ICL has indicated the export of some chemical goods will likely be delayed even if local manufacturers keep operations running in the coming weeks.

"This suggests that container lines are avoiding the Port of Ashdod, and potentially relying more on the Port of Haifa instead," Woitzik said.

