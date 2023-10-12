Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening in Gaza?

Israel’s Iron Dome system has for years enabled Israel to defend itself against missile barrages from Gaza. It was introduced in 2011 and since then has intercepted and destroyed short-range rockets and mortars, powered by mobile missile-defense batteries. Thousands of rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since Saturday, when Hamas launched its broad assault.

Each receives constant guidance updates from the control center in its internal radar. The missile destroys the incoming rocket by exploding near it. The aim is to do this far away from populated areas, minimizing damage on the ground, although some rockets fired at Tel Aviv in recent days have injured civilians.

Read more:

WSJ »

