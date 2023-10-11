Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?

Family members of Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter Natalie believe the two were taken hostage when Hamas militants attacked Nahal Oz, a kibbutz close to Gaza where they were visiting friends and family, said Meir Hecht, a rabbi at Chabad of Evanston, where Judith is a congregant.

Family members of Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter Natalie believe the two were taken hostage when Hamas militants attacked Nahal Oz, a kibbutz close to Gaza where they were visiting friends and family, said Meir Hecht, a rabbi at Chabad of Evanston, where Judith is a congregant. 'The family though is quite frustrated by the fact that they don't even have any confirmation of the whereabouts of Judith and Natalie, and the information coming out is just so slow,' Hecht said. Both are dual-citizens of the U.S. and Israel, he said.

