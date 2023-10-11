Israel-Hamas war live updates: Scale of atrocities emerges as Gaza bombardment goes on

At least 1,200 Israelis — including more than 150 soldiers — have been killed and more than 2,700 injured, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours, in a neighborhood Israel's armed forces said was a terrorist hub.An IDF spokesman said that "fighting will intensify" and warned that scenes coming out of Gaza would be "difficult to understand and cope with.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, suggested he is open to joining an emergency unity government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition agreed to the possible measure, according... headtopics.com

“If we find a way to work together in the government, fine,” said Lapid, who served as the 14th prime minister of Israel for six months in 2022. One potential stumbling block is whether or not the far right would be included in that government, he suggested.

Human rights organizations have been sounding the alarm about the humanitarian situation inside Gaza after Israel said Monday it will enforce a complete blockade of the enclave.Doha Madani Dorit Basman, spokeswoman for the municipality, said the warning was issued to avoid any panic when gunshots sound. “They will scare people, but it’s part of the ceremony in Israel,” she said. headtopics.com

It comes as government officials in Gaza said they were putting out a"very urgent distress call" to the international community and aid organizations, saying a"definite humanitarian catastrophe" is threatening the lives of more than 2 million people.

For Diab the extent of destruction has rendered her hometown unrecognizable. While she says no one dares to go outside, she has a sense of what is going on through videos.

Read more:

NBCNews »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Satellite images show the scale of destruction in Gaza as Israel responds to surprise Hamas attackIsrael is expected to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in an attempt “to make sure Hamas won’t have any military capabilities.”

Satellite images show the scale of destruction in Gaza as Israel responds to surprise Hamas attackIsrael is expected to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in an attempt 'to make sure Hamas won't have any military capabilities.'

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.