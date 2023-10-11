Israel-Hamas war live updates: Scale of atrocities emerges as Gaza bombardment goes on

At least 1,200 Israelis — including more than 150 soldiers — have been killed and more than 2,700 injured, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.
Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours, in a neighborhood Israel's armed forces said was a terrorist hub.An IDF spokesman said that "fighting will intensify" and warned that scenes coming out of Gaza would be "difficult to understand and cope with.
Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, suggested he is open to joining an emergency unity government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition agreed to the possible measure, according
“If we find a way to work together in the government, fine,” said Lapid, who served as the 14th prime minister of Israel for six months in 2022. One potential stumbling block is whether or not the far right would be included in that government, he suggested.
Human rights organizations have been sounding the alarm about the humanitarian situation inside Gaza after Israel said Monday it will enforce a complete blockade of the enclave.
It comes as government officials in Gaza said they were putting out a"very urgent distress call" to the international community and aid organizations, saying a"definite humanitarian catastrophe" is threatening the lives of more than 2 million people.
For Diab the extent of destruction has rendered her hometown unrecognizable. While she says no one dares to go outside, she has a sense of what is going on through videos.