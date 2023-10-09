Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu promises to intensify military operation; Hamas threatens retaliatory killings of civilian captives

Israel’s army deployed additional forces to its border with Lebanon on Monday after militants were killed crossing into Israel, according to an Israeli army spokesman. Israeli soldiers, backed by helicopters, killed two out of five militants who crossed the frontier between Lebanon and Israel, the spokesman said. There was no word on the fate of the other three.

Hezbollah told The Washington Post via Telegram that “we have nothing to do with this” and added, “It’s not us. And we don’t know if there was an infiltration or not.” Residents in northern Israel have been told to report to bomb shelters. Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating month-long war in 2006 that killed more than 1,000 people. The two sides have since traded fire over the border.

