Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into Gaza

Simultaneous airstrikes hit Syria's international airports in Damascus and Aleppo damaging the runways, Syria’s state-run TV reported Thursday, blaming Israel for the attacks. Syrian air defenses were responding to the attacks, which rendered both airports non-operational, according to the report.

The attacks came as the Iranian foreign minister was expected to arrive in the country. The Israel Defense Forces said it didn't comment on reports in the foreign media.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Troops on Border with GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken arrives in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.