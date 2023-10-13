Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Conducts Raids in Gaza Strip

President Biden held a call Friday with the family members of the 14 Americans still unaccounted for following the attacks in Israel, the White House said. Biden was joined on the call by a group of advisers, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Roger Carstens, who serves as a special envoy for hostage affairs.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the call included a couple of family members from each of the families of those 14 Americans. Kirby said Biden “conveyed directly to these families that they have been in his prayers” and said the government was doing everything possible to locate and bring home their loved ones.

