Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel calls for evacuation of 1.1 million Palestinians in north Gaza after amassing troops at border

The aim of the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip is to 'take all of Hamas' military abilities and strip them away' to avoid further Israeli civilian casualties, Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, said in a video update released early Friday . 'That is the purpose of what we are doing now inside the Gaza Strip.

1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate southwards of the Wadi Gaza wetlands. 'This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made,' the IDF said in the message it distributed on Telegram, which it said it communicated to the civilians of Gaza City.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Troops mass at Gaza border; Hezbollah and Israel exchange shellingThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

