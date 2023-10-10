Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF in touch with 50 families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces have notified 50 families whose loved ones are being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement Tuesday. More families will contacted after the military can verify further information, The Times of Israel reported. War against Hamas—operational update: pic.twitter.

com/C4Tv82Sx84— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023 The exact number of hostages being held by terrorists in Gaza is still unknown. Hamas terrorists have claimed they took at least 130 hostages during Saturday’s bloody rampage in southern Israel, according to the outlet.

