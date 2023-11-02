Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden calls for humanitarian pause

NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Jay Gray, Hala Gorani, Chantal Da Silva and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region.It’s estimated that 1.4 million people are currently displaced in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said in a statement today.

That would mean more than half of the enclave's population of 2.3 million people had been uprooted from their homes. The UNRWA statement added that an estimated 160,000 people are housed in 57 shelters in the north and in Gaza City where the bulk of the fighting has taken place.Just as Biden was explaining how the deadly rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, inspired him to run for office again, he was interrupted.

“Mr. President, you care about Jewish people. As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now,” said a woman who later identified herself to NBC News as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg. Rosenberg is part of the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace.Hundreds more people with foreign passports, including Americans, were expected to make it out of Gaza today. Crowds were gathering this morning at the border crossing as they wait for permission to leave.

Palestinians with dual citizenship walk as they wait for permission to leave Gaza at the Rafah border crossing on Nov. 2, 2023.The Gaza crisis is stoking antisemitism in the U.S.Why can’t Facebook stop Hamas from posting grisly videos of the killing of Israeli civilians?

